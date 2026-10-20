GHA and Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar launch awareness campaign

The Gibraltar Health Authority and Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar have launched a breast cancer awareness campaign featuring the personal stories of five women in Gibraltar who have experienced the disease.

The campaign includes women who have survived breast cancer and others who are currently undergoing treatment.

It begins with a video bringing the five women together to share their experiences and highlight the importance of knowing your body, attending screening and seeking medical advice when something does not feel right.

The GHA will share each woman’s individual story on its social media channels throughout the week, focusing on their experiences of diagnosis, treatment and life beyond breast cancer.

GHA Director General Dr Paul Bosio said: “The GHA is committed to ensuring that the public knows about and makes use of the breast health services available in Gibraltar. Our Breast Clinic and screening services play an important role in breast cancer awareness and early detection. We encourage anyone who has concerns to seek advice and anyone eligible for screening to make use of the service available to them.”

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “These five women’s stories are a powerful reminder that breast cancer can affect people in different ways and that we all have a role to play in looking after our health. Checking yourself regularly is important, whatever your age. If you notice an unusual change or abnormality, contact your GP rather than wait for a screening appointment. I encourage the public to make use of the services and resources available throughout the GHA and to share these important messages with family and friends.”

Breast screening in Gibraltar is offered to women aged 40 to 70, while women over 70 can self-refer.

Women under 40 are encouraged to check their breasts regularly and contact their GP if they notice any unusual changes.

Anyone who has not received a screening appointment or has a query can contact the GHA Radiology Department by telephone on 200 72266 extension 2214, by email at breastscreening@gha.gi or in person at the Radiology reception.