Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA Board hears of 2019 ‘surge’ in chronic lung conditions

Eyleen Gomez

By Gabriella Peralta
19th June 2020

The Critical Care Unit of St Bernard’s Hospital handled a “notable surge” in chronic lung conditions in the second half of 2019, even before the Covid-19 pandemic upturned life on the Rock. Details of the increased demand for intensive care last year were discussed during a meeting this week of the GHA Board in the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

No cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar

Wed 17th Jun, 2020

Local News

Residents of Gibraltar now able to cross into Spain

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Local News

Application for social distancing rainbow filed with DPC

Thu 18th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Short Story Competition Years 11 – 13 winner Living the dream By David Lester

19th June 2020

Features
Short Story Competition Years 8 – 10 winner They don’t listen By Morgane Jacobs

19th June 2020

Sports
Rugby to take its first steps to a return

18th June 2020

Sports
Top clubs indicate costs of restrictions on contact sports could hamper restart

18th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020