GHA concerned over potential for delayed diagnoses
The Gibraltar Health Authority has reported a post-lockdown surge in the number of patients it is seeing, and has acknowledged concerns that people who were unable to visit a doctor because of restrictions earlier this year may now face a worse diagnosis. Acting Medical Director, Dr Krishna Rawal, called the potential impact of the delays...
