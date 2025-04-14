GHA highlights success of local cochlear implant programme

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has reported a significant milestone in its treatment of patients with profound hearing loss, following the successful delivery of a locally-based cochlear implant programme.

GHA Consultant ENT Surgeon, Dr Julian Danino, confirmed that four patients with no functional hearing capacity have undergone cochlear implant surgery in Gibraltar over the past year. The procedures are expected to have a transformative effect on the patients' quality of life.

The local delivery of the programme has resulted in estimated savings of approximately £20,000 per patient, by avoiding extended stays in the UK, which typically last between eight to ten weeks. Additionally, patients have benefited from avoiding a further four to six weeks abroad during subsequent stages of the programme.

Cochlear implants are highly advanced hearing devices placed directly into the cochlea. The procedure requires specialist assessment, surgical implantation, and several post-operative ‘switch on’ phases, where the processor is fine-tuned to optimise sound reception. These phases have traditionally required patients to travel to the UK for follow-up care.

Dr Danino said: “While I am proud to have initiated and driven this vision, all the huge effort over years has been worthwhile after observing the dramatic change to the patients’ and their families’ quality of life and their ability to reintegrate into society.”

“To now have a locally delivered cochlear implant programme which is only undertaken in a limited (approx. 15-20 UK hospitals) is an amazing achievement for which I am very proud of.”

“This was only made possible through the collective efforts of Ms Quinn (GHA Audiologist), the University College London Hospital team, including Mr Khalil, Prof Saeed, Mr Gou and Ms Nash, whose expertise and support were invaluable, and the GHA Executive Management, particularly Dr Thomson.”

The GHA has now established a pathway with University College London Hospital colleagues to undertake this procedure on a regular basis.

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, welcomed the development, describing it as a milestone for Gibraltar’s ENT service.

Mr McGee said: “I am delighted at the exciting advancements reported by Mr Danino and his collaborators which represents a milestone for our ENT service.”

“Persons with profound hearing loss are among our most vulnerable patients and this is something that will have a transformational impact for good on their lives.”

“That we are making significant savings too is an added bonus in keeping with our drive for efficiency and cost savings.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, praised the achievement as an example of the Government’s commitment to repatriating services to Gibraltar.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “This is great news and is a clear example of how repatriating services can have a huge impact on people’s lives.”

“As I have said time and again, the Government is absolutely committed to the repatriation of services to Gibraltar, where possible, and we will continue to work alongside the GHA on this front.”