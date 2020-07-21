GHA roving team offers ‘on the spot’ Covid-19 tests
A Covid-19 mobile swabbing station began offering ‘there and then’ testing to members of the community along Main Street yesterday morning. This new method of testing will see the unit offer tests to GHA card holders in locations across the Rock. Every Monday morning the station will be on Main Street by the Piazza open...
