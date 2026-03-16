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Mon 16th Mar, 2026

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Local News

GHA urges students to check meningitis vaccinations after UK university cases

By Chronicle Staff
16th March 2026

The Gibraltar Health Authority is reminding students studying in the UK to ensure their meningitis vaccinations are up to date following reports of meningitis cases affecting students at a university in Kent.

The advice has been issued as a precaution because a number of Gibraltar students attend universities in Kent and the wider Canterbury area.

The GHA said there are currently no confirmed cases linked to Gibraltar, as far as it is aware, and that the Director of Public Health is monitoring the situation.

Students have been encouraged to ensure they have received the vaccine before attending or returning to university, as the infection can spread more easily in settings where large numbers of young people live or study together.

The GHA is also encouraging Gibraltar students who have not yet received the meningitis vaccine to consider arranging vaccination while they are in Gibraltar during the Easter holidays before returning to university.

Vaccinations can be arranged through the Primary Care Centre by calling 200 66966 between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday.

Students who have already received the vaccine do not need to be vaccinated again.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “Whilst there are currently no cases linked to Gibraltar that we are aware of, news of meningitis cases affecting university students in the UK can understandably cause some concern.”

“The most important message for students is to check that their meningitis vaccinations are up to date before returning to university.”

“The vaccine offers important protection against several strains of meningococcal disease and is strongly recommended for young people living or studying in close community settings such as university accommodation.”

“Students who are unsure whether they have received the vaccine should speak to their GP or contact the Primary Care Centre so that we can advise and, if necessary, arrange vaccination.”

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