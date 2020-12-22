Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gib assesses impact of EU ban on UK exports bound for Gib

Steve Parsons

By Eyleen Gomez
21st December 2020

The Gibraltar Government is monitoring closely the two-day halt on freight movements from the UK into France to see what impact this might have on supply chains to Gibraltar. “This will inevitably cause a disruption to the supply chain but it is not a Brexit contingency issue,” a Government spokesperson told the Chronicle. “It has...

