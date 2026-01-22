Gib-based HMS Dagger tracked Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tanker seized by France

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron’s HMS Dagger provided support in the seizure of a Russian “shadow fleet” oil tanker by the French military, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

French personnel intercepted the ship, the Grinch, in the western Mediterranean on Thursday as part of efforts to enforce sanctions against Russian oil.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the UK had provided support tracking the Grinch, which was monitored through the Strait of Gibraltar by the Gibraltar-based patrol vessel HMS Dagger.

The Grinch has been sanctioned by the UK, EU and US as part of the “shadow fleet” used by Russia to evade an oil embargo, and is said to have been flying a false Comoros flag.

Mr Healey said: “Alongside our allies, we are stepping up our response to shadow vessels – to choke off the funds that fuel (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

In a post on social media, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the vessel had been intercepted and diverted by the French navy.

He said: “The operation was conducted on the high seas in the Mediterranean, with the support of several of our allies.”

“It was carried out in strict compliance with the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea.”

Mr Macron added: “We are determined to uphold international law and to ensure the effective enforcement of sanctions.”

“The activities of the ‘shadow fleet’ contribute to financing the war of aggression against Ukraine.”

UK assistance in the interception comes two weeks after British personnel helped the US seize another sanctioned oil tanker near Iceland, in a sign Western governments have become more willing to take action against Russia’s shadow fleet.

RAF aircraft and the supply ship RFA Tideforce assisted in the operation that seized the Marinera, also known as the Bella-1, which was also said to have been flying a false flag.