Thu 26th Jun, 2025

Local News

Gib delegation attends Commonwealth Parliamentary Association regional conference in Wales

By Chronicle Staff
26th June 2025

A delegation from the Gibraltar Parliament attended the 54th Regional Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region, held at the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff Bay, Wales, last week.

The Gibraltar Branch was represented by the Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and Sport, Leslie Bruzon, who led the delegation. He was joined by the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, as well as Opposition Members Edwin Reyes and Craig Sacarello. The Honorary Secretary of the Gibraltar Branch, Phillip Borge McCarthy, also accompanied the delegation.

The theme of the conference was: “Addressing the needs of a modern Parliament.” Discussions explored the challenges faced by different legislatures and the evolving requirements of parliamentarians within a modern, digital democratic culture. The conference consisted of plenary sessions with invited speakers, followed by workshops in which delegates were invited to contribute.

Mr Santos was a panellist for one of the workshops and spoke about the importance of LGBT voices in Parliament. As Gibraltar’s first openly gay male minister, he was later invited to join the newly launched British Islands and Mediterranean Region LGBT+ Network.

All members of the Gibraltar delegation contributed during the course of the conference.

