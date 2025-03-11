Gib Model Soldier Society hosts exhibition in Casemates gallery
An exhibition by the Gibraltar Model Soldier Society is currently open at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, showcasing a range of collectibles. The showcase is a staple on the society’s calendar with members display their wide-ranging models, figures, collectibles, and memorabilia. The exhibition gives the society’s members the opportunity to show the community their dedication to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here