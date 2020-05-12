Gib Scouts form part of VE Day 75
Gibraltar Scouts on VE Day joined 28 countries in commemoration of VE Day 75 – celebrating the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe. Anthony Galliano and John Mascarenhas joined over 1,000 pipers from the Governor’s Lookout Activity Centre to mark the end of the war in Europe on 8 May, 1945. The event was organised...
