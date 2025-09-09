Gib treaty will benefit UK relations with Spain and EU, Commons told 

The political agreement for a treatment on Gibraltar “highly significant” and “historic”, the UK’s Minister for Europe, Stephen Doughty, said on Monday, adding it would benefit the UK’s relationship with Spain and the wider EU.

Mr Doughty, who said he would be visiting Gibraltar this week, was addressing a session of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons, which was analysing the UK-EU rest.

He paid tribute to the Government of Gibraltar and also negotiating partners in the EU and Spain “for the spirit in which they have undertaken the discussions”.

“I think it really, genuinely opens up a new period of partnership, which is going to be of benefit not only to the region and for Gibraltarians, but actually for the wider UK-Spanish and indeed the wider UK-EU relationship,” Mr Doughty said.

“And that was very apparent in the talks last week in Downing Street [between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez].”

Asked whether there were any significant issues of contention remaining as work continued on drafting the legal text of the treaty, Mr Doughty was clear: “No.”

As to when the text might be ready, he replied: “Hopefully, imminently.”

“We're working at pace to get the final treaty text agreed, then it can go into its relevant processes,” Mr Doughty told the committee.

“But that political agreement that we reached between the UK and the EU and with Spain and with Gibraltar, I think was highly significant.”

“It was historic and it's genuinely been welcomed across the piece and has had much wider benefits, even beyond the immediate benefits.”

“And I think it is crucial to understand that this was backed absolutely by the Government of Gibraltar.”

“We were clear, as the UK, that we would not enter into any agreement that impinged on their sovereignty or their rights, or which they were not comfortable with.”

“That's exactly what we said at the start, as well as maintaining our military capabilities.”

“And that's what we stuck to, and I think when you see the detail of the treaty, that will be very, very clear.”

Mr Doughty told the committee he maintained regular contact with the Chief Minister and with his Spanish counterparts.

He added all parties were agreed that it was in everyone’s interests to get the detail of the treaty agreed “as quickly as possible” and make it available for “proper scrutiny”.

Mr Doughty was asked about the issue of sovereignty and said the text would contain “important guarantees”.

“But I think the really crucial point to understand here is that the sovereignty of Gibraltar was never on the table in these negotiations,” he said.

“This is very much about the tactical arrangements that govern the relationship with the EU - trade across the border and individuals passing the border, the operations of the airport and all of these things.”

“And we have absolutely agreed a deal that does not cross the red lines that we set out at the start.”

Labour MP Emily Thornberry, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said its representatives had met with the Chief Minister last year and had been struck by how optimistic he and the Gibraltar Government’s negotiating team had been.

“We weren't at all sure they were being realistic, but they seemed to have been right,” she said.

Mr Doughty said there had been a spirit of cooperation in the process “and a recognition that this is good for the economy in Gibraltar and Andalucia, it's good for the UK-Spanish relationship, it's good for our wider relationship.”

“And ultimately, it doesn't cross any of those red lines that we set either as the UK or that Gibraltar set.”