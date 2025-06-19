Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gib Youth Service staff take part in LGBTQ+ inclusivity training

By Chronicle Staff
19th June 2025

Staff from the Gibraltar Youth Service have recently participated in a training workshop delivered by the LGBTQ+ Committee, focusing on inclusive language and the spectrum of LGBTQ+ identities.

The training aimed to equip staff with knowledge and tools to foster inclusive and affirming environments for all young people. Through open discussion, the workshop addressed the barriers faced by LGBTQ+ youth and provided strategies for promoting equality in daily practice.

Principal Youth Officer Mark Zammit said: “This training is part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring that every young person who walks through our doors feels seen, heard, and safe.”

“The Youth Service recognises the diverse experiences of LGBTQ+ youth and are dedicated to building spaces where every young person can be themselves.”

“We continue to champion a culture where all young people are supported so they can thrive.”

