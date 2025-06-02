Gibraltar and OTs ‘a critical element’ as UK moves to 'war-fighting readiness'

Military bases in Gibraltar and other Overseas Territories “remain a critical element” in the defence of UK sovereign territory and interests, according to a long-awaited Strategic Defence Review published by the UK Government on Monday.

In launching the review, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK will move to “war-fighting readiness” and that all parts of society needed to be involved in dealing with an increasingly dangerous world.

He said the plan would create “a battle-ready, armour-clad nation with the strongest alliances, and the most advanced capabilities, equipped for the decades to come”.

In highlighting the importance of the OTs, the review said British sovereignty “must be protected against all challenges”, and the right to self-determination upheld.

The review includes several direct and indirect references to Gibraltar and the OTs, underlining the importance of overseas bases as the UK builds what the review describes as an “Integrated Global Defence Network”, or IGDN.

“The UK’s Overseas Bases remain a critical element of the IGDN in defending UK sovereign territory, shaping UK interests, supporting global crisis response, and enabling enduring relationships and cooperation between the UK and partner nations,” the 144-page review said.

“These include Bahrain, Brunei, Kenya, Oman, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the Republic of Cyprus.”

“As circumstances and technology change, it is important to adapt the bases to ensure they are sized for purpose and safe and secure to operate while meeting the commitment to defending UK sovereign territory.”

“Many of these Overseas Bases are located in UK Overseas Territories, which support a wide range of security capabilities.”

“Sovereignty over the Territories must be protected against all challenges so that, for those who live in the Territories as British nationals, their right of self-determination is upheld.”

On Gibraltar specifically, the review recommended “maintaining the UK military presence in Gibraltar, including for maritime force protection operations, upholding the sovereignty of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters, as well as providing a base at a strategic location at the western entrance to the Mediterranean to provide critical support to UK - and allied - military objectives.”

It also highlighted the importance of maintaining “a defensive military posture” in the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, and other British interests, including upholding the Antarctic Treaty system.

It cited too the need to protect the joint UK-US base on Diego Garcia as “a bulwark of regional and global security”.

Reacting to the review, British Forces Gibraltar said the Rock’s communication systems, runway facilities, and port “make it a crucial base for the UK and NATO”.

“The investment and modernisation of UK Defence under the Strategic Defence Review will see Gibraltar continue its vital role in the defence of the UK and wider Euro-Atlantic,” British Forces Gibraltar said in a statement.

“The Strategic Defence Review marks a generational shift in how we defend Britain, our overseas territories, and our allies,” said the UK Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard.

“We are moving to warfighting readiness to deter rising global threats – backed by investment and cutting-edge technology.”

“Our growing submarine fleet, enhanced missile defence, and thousands of new long-range weapons will ensure that the UK can deter, fight, and win.”

“Gibraltar remains a vital forward base – our gateway between the Mediterranean and Atlantic – and a cornerstone of NATO’s southern flank.”

Located at the gateway of the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, Gibraltar acts as a service station for all types of Royal Navy vessels, as well as providing crucial maritime situational awareness for the Strait of Gibraltar.

The base also provides “invaluable” littoral, urban and subterranean training environments for British military forces.

REVIEW RECOMMENDATIONS

The Prime Minister said he was “100% confident” the plans in the new strategic defence review – including 12 new attack submarines, £15 billion on nuclear warheads and thousands of new long-range weapons – could be delivered on current funding plans.

The UK Government will increase defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product from April 2027 with an ambition – but no firm commitment – to increase it to 3% during the next parliament.

Launching the review in the shadow of Type 26 frigates being built in BAE Systems’ shipyard in Govan, Glasgow, Sir Keir said “three fundamental changes” would be made to the UK’s defence.

“First, we are moving to war-fighting readiness as the central purpose of our armed forces,” he said.

“When we are being directly threatened by states with advanced military forces, the most effective way to deter them is to be ready, and frankly, to show them that we’re ready to deliver peace through strength.”

The second change is that the UK Government will adopt a “Nato-first” stance towards defence so that everything it does adds to the strength of the alliance.

“Third, we will innovate and accelerate innovation at a wartime pace, so we can meet the threats of today and of tomorrow, as the fastest innovator in Nato,” Sir Keir added.

The UK Government has accepted all 62 recommendations in the review, which will see:

– Up to 12 attack submarines built for the Royal Navy as part of the Australia-UK-US Aukus.

– The procurement of up to 7,000 long-range weapons built in the UK.

– The opening of at least six new munitions factories.

– Setting up a new cyber command and investing £1 billion in digital capabilities

– More than £1.5 billion of additional funding to repair and renew armed forces housing.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to “mobilise the nation in a common cause, recognising in these dangerous times that when it comes to defence of the realm and the defence of everything that we hold dear, nothing works unless we all work together”.

The UK Government has highlighted the “defence dividend” of the extra billions being spent, with claims that “30,000 highly-skilled jobs” will be supported by the measures.

Sir Keir said the shift in the approach to defence would bind together military personnel with civilians in arms factories and tech experts.

“Every part of society, every citizen of this country, has a role to play because we have to recognise that things have changed,” he said.

“In the world of today, the front line, if you like, is here.”

Insisting that the plans could be funded within the 2.5% commitment, he said: “I’m 100% confident that this can be delivered because that was baked in from the very start of the review as one of the first conversations we had with the reviewers.”

“Because what I wanted was to meet the new threats, the new instability, with a plan that matched our capability with the risk that we face as a nation.”

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for European countries to dramatically increase their defence spending rather than relying on Washington to subsidise the cost of their security.

He has called for a 5% spending target, while Nato general secretary Mark Rutte has reportedly asked for members to spend 3.5% on their militaries by 2032 with a further 1.5% on defence-related projects.

The Conservatives and Lib Dems have questioned Labour’s commitment to funding the promises it was making.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge suggested his opposite number John Healey had been “hung out to dry by Rachel Reeves” over the 3% target.

“All of Labour’s strategic defence review promises will be taken with a pinch of salt unless they can show there will actually be enough money to pay for them,” he added.

Lib Dem defence spokesperson Helen Maguire said the timeline for the commitment “suggests a worrying lack of urgency from the Government”.

She also said: “Unless Labour commits to holding cross-party talks on how to reach 3% much more rapidly than the mid-2030s, this announcement risks becoming a damp squib.”

Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice said: “The commitments made in this defence review are completely empty if Labour does not commit to spending 3% of GDP on defence.”