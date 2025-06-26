Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar College celebrates student achievements at annual awards ceremony

By Chronicle Staff
26th June 2025

Gibraltar College held its annual awards ceremony earlier this week at the Rock Bastion terrace in Campion Park, celebrating student achievements and recognising contributions made during the past academic year.

Opening the event, College Principal Daniel Benrimoj congratulated award recipients and thanked staff for their efforts throughout the year. He also expressed appreciation to sponsors Bassadone Motors, Travel Counsellors and GTR for arranging student placements, noting that some students had subsequently secured employment with these firms.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, highlighted the importance of the College in Gibraltar and its ongoing development. He also looked ahead to the next 18 months during which the new College site at Europa Point will be constructed.

The event included performances by GAMPA and College Music Performance BTEC students Stella Navas, Kate Williamson and Adele Caetano, along with a recital from King Lear by Performing Arts BTEC student Nicholas Raggio.

Flowers were presented to three long-serving members of staff, Lourdes Yuste, Michelle Serra and Gillaine Stone who are retiring this year.

The awards presented were as follows:

Commitment Award – Presented by Ms Ignacio and Ms Schembri

Foundation Level: Liam Chipolina
Level 1: David Guyton
Level 2: Mariam Boumandir
Level 3 Year 1: Elsa Parody
Level 3 Year 2: Ethan Todd
Most Improved Award – Presented by Mr Benrimoj

Level 1: Adam Haousi
Level 2: Ivan Russell
Level 3 Year 1: Jack Betts
Level 3 Year 2: Pablo Postigo
Attendance and Punctuality Award – Presented by Student Ambassador Ethan Todd

Level 1: Lorenzo Marin Dominguez
Level 2: Amy Parody
Level 3 Year 1: Juliana Lobo
Level 3 Year 2: Ethan Murphy
Academic Excellence Award – Presented by the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes

Level 1: Majdolin Ashaitat
Level 2: Isabel Morgan
Level 3 Year 1: Sean Delgado
Level 3 Year 2: Hannah Vaughan
Best Overall Performance Award – Presented by the Director of Education, Keri Scott

Level 1: Faith Benteolo
Level 2: James Orciel
Level 3 Year 2: Kate Williamson
Roin Sampere Award – Presented by Roin's father, John Sampere

Foundation Level: Amy Baglietto
Level 2: Aidan Celecia, Kian Lightbody, Khadija Bendaifa
Commitment to Lifelong Learning Award – Presented by Ms Saccone

Nadia Khabbat
Work Placement Awards

Bassadone Motors – Presented by Ian Martinez and Darell Cavilla: James Orciel
Travel Counsellors – Presented by Christian Mascarenhas: Gabriella Llanelo
Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit – Presented by Edgar Lopez: Sean Delgado

Most Read

Local News

Major developments at former Rooke site and John Mackintosh Square set for planning debate

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

UK/Spain News

Drama in bay as supply vessel bursts into flames

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Local News

Rooke loan repayments under way as project awaits fire safety clearance

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Local News

Chamber raises concerns over proposed public sector pay increase

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Minister Santos joins panel and LGBT+ Network at CPA regional conference

26th June 2025

Local News
Unite calls Chamber of Commerce statement on public sector pay "shortsighted"

26th June 2025

Local News
GFIU launches new e-learning module on countering ransomware financing

26th June 2025

Local News
Santos meets with Lived Experience Council to discuss disability issues

26th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025