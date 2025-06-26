Gibraltar College celebrates student achievements at annual awards ceremony
Gibraltar College held its annual awards ceremony earlier this week at the Rock Bastion terrace in Campion Park, celebrating student achievements and recognising contributions made during the past academic year.
Opening the event, College Principal Daniel Benrimoj congratulated award recipients and thanked staff for their efforts throughout the year. He also expressed appreciation to sponsors Bassadone Motors, Travel Counsellors and GTR for arranging student placements, noting that some students had subsequently secured employment with these firms.
The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, highlighted the importance of the College in Gibraltar and its ongoing development. He also looked ahead to the next 18 months during which the new College site at Europa Point will be constructed.
The event included performances by GAMPA and College Music Performance BTEC students Stella Navas, Kate Williamson and Adele Caetano, along with a recital from King Lear by Performing Arts BTEC student Nicholas Raggio.
Flowers were presented to three long-serving members of staff, Lourdes Yuste, Michelle Serra and Gillaine Stone who are retiring this year.
The awards presented were as follows:
Commitment Award – Presented by Ms Ignacio and Ms Schembri
Foundation Level: Liam Chipolina
Level 1: David Guyton
Level 2: Mariam Boumandir
Level 3 Year 1: Elsa Parody
Level 3 Year 2: Ethan Todd
Most Improved Award – Presented by Mr Benrimoj
Level 1: Adam Haousi
Level 2: Ivan Russell
Level 3 Year 1: Jack Betts
Level 3 Year 2: Pablo Postigo
Attendance and Punctuality Award – Presented by Student Ambassador Ethan Todd
Level 1: Lorenzo Marin Dominguez
Level 2: Amy Parody
Level 3 Year 1: Juliana Lobo
Level 3 Year 2: Ethan Murphy
Academic Excellence Award – Presented by the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes
Level 1: Majdolin Ashaitat
Level 2: Isabel Morgan
Level 3 Year 1: Sean Delgado
Level 3 Year 2: Hannah Vaughan
Best Overall Performance Award – Presented by the Director of Education, Keri Scott
Level 1: Faith Benteolo
Level 2: James Orciel
Level 3 Year 2: Kate Williamson
Roin Sampere Award – Presented by Roin's father, John Sampere
Foundation Level: Amy Baglietto
Level 2: Aidan Celecia, Kian Lightbody, Khadija Bendaifa
Commitment to Lifelong Learning Award – Presented by Ms Saccone
Nadia Khabbat
Work Placement Awards
Bassadone Motors – Presented by Ian Martinez and Darell Cavilla: James Orciel
Travel Counsellors – Presented by Christian Mascarenhas: Gabriella Llanelo
Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit – Presented by Edgar Lopez: Sean Delgado