Gibraltar College celebrates student achievements at annual awards ceremony

Gibraltar College held its annual awards ceremony earlier this week at the Rock Bastion terrace in Campion Park, celebrating student achievements and recognising contributions made during the past academic year.

Opening the event, College Principal Daniel Benrimoj congratulated award recipients and thanked staff for their efforts throughout the year. He also expressed appreciation to sponsors Bassadone Motors, Travel Counsellors and GTR for arranging student placements, noting that some students had subsequently secured employment with these firms.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, highlighted the importance of the College in Gibraltar and its ongoing development. He also looked ahead to the next 18 months during which the new College site at Europa Point will be constructed.

The event included performances by GAMPA and College Music Performance BTEC students Stella Navas, Kate Williamson and Adele Caetano, along with a recital from King Lear by Performing Arts BTEC student Nicholas Raggio.

Flowers were presented to three long-serving members of staff, Lourdes Yuste, Michelle Serra and Gillaine Stone who are retiring this year.

The awards presented were as follows:

Commitment Award – Presented by Ms Ignacio and Ms Schembri

Foundation Level: Liam Chipolina

Level 1: David Guyton

Level 2: Mariam Boumandir

Level 3 Year 1: Elsa Parody

Level 3 Year 2: Ethan Todd

Most Improved Award – Presented by Mr Benrimoj

Level 1: Adam Haousi

Level 2: Ivan Russell

Level 3 Year 1: Jack Betts

Level 3 Year 2: Pablo Postigo

Attendance and Punctuality Award – Presented by Student Ambassador Ethan Todd

Level 1: Lorenzo Marin Dominguez

Level 2: Amy Parody

Level 3 Year 1: Juliana Lobo

Level 3 Year 2: Ethan Murphy

Academic Excellence Award – Presented by the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes

Level 1: Majdolin Ashaitat

Level 2: Isabel Morgan

Level 3 Year 1: Sean Delgado

Level 3 Year 2: Hannah Vaughan

Best Overall Performance Award – Presented by the Director of Education, Keri Scott

Level 1: Faith Benteolo

Level 2: James Orciel

Level 3 Year 2: Kate Williamson

Roin Sampere Award – Presented by Roin's father, John Sampere

Foundation Level: Amy Baglietto

Level 2: Aidan Celecia, Kian Lightbody, Khadija Bendaifa

Commitment to Lifelong Learning Award – Presented by Ms Saccone

Nadia Khabbat

Work Placement Awards

Bassadone Motors – Presented by Ian Martinez and Darell Cavilla: James Orciel

Travel Counsellors – Presented by Christian Mascarenhas: Gabriella Llanelo

Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit – Presented by Edgar Lopez: Sean Delgado