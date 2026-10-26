Gibraltar International Drama Festival marks 70th edition in March

The Gibraltar International Drama Festival will hold its 70th edition at the Ince’s Hall Theatre from March 15 to 20, 2027.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, said the festival would be open to any drama group, with plays adjudicated by a member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators UK.

Non-competitive entries will also be accepted.

The group winning the Best Play Award will receive a £1,000 cash prize and a bursary to take part in the National Drama Festival UK final.

Awards will also be presented for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and other categories.

A small grant will be payable to each participating group to help with production expenses.

As the festival marks its 70th edition, GCS encouraged former participants, directors, actors, backstage crew and drama groups who have contributed over the decades to consider returning for the event.

Participants can register by completing an online Google Form, with full rules and guidelines available at culture.gi/forms.

The closing date for entries is December 14, 2026.

Further information is available from the GCS Events Department by email at info@culture.gov.gi or by telephone on 200 67236.