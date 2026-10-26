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Mon 26th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar Defence Police welcomes new licensed dog handler

By Chronicle Staff
26th October 2026

PC Liam Crisp has joined the Gibraltar Defence Police Dog Section as a licensed dog handler after completing the required training and licensing process.

Sgt Paul Foster of Surrey Police travelled to Gibraltar to provide the licensing needed for PC Crisp to join the section.

The course took longer than initially anticipated because of operational demands and weather conditions, but PC Crisp completed all requirements and officially joined the Dog Section on October 22.

The Gibraltar Defence Police said his achievement reflected his dedication and perseverance, as well as the work of the wider Dog Section and Dog Instructor PC Johnson.

PC Crisp will begin operational duties alongside his dog, Sting, supporting the section’s work in Gibraltar.

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