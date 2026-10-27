Insurance Apprenticeship returns for sixth consecutive year

Applications have opened for the sixth cycle of Gibraltar’s Insurance Apprenticeship Programme, offering participants paid employment, workplace learning and professional development in the insurance sector.

The programme is run by the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism in partnership with Senate Insurance Brokers and Gibraltar Insurance Institute, alongside participating employers in Gibraltar’s insurance industry.

Seven apprentices from the fifth cycle are currently undertaking paid work placements and working towards recognised industry qualifications.

Successful applicants to the new intake will gain practical experience across a range of business functions, with support from experienced mentors, while working towards qualifications awarded by the Chartered Insurance Institute.

The programme is open to school leavers, college students, university graduates and people seeking to establish a long-term career in Gibraltar’s insurance industry.

As part of this year’s programme, Senate Insurance Brokers will sponsor a series of professional development workshops to complement apprentices’ studies towards the Chartered Insurance Institute’s Insurance, Legal and Regulatory qualification.

The workshops will be delivered by experienced insurance professionals and will cover elements of the qualification syllabus, provide practical industry context and support apprentices as they prepare for their examination.

The Minister for Employment, Apprenticeships and Skills, Christian Santos, said: "I am pleased to launch the sixth cycle of the Insurance Apprenticeship Programme, which continues to provide local people with a valuable pathway into Gibraltar's insurance industry. By combining paid employment, professional qualifications and workplace mentoring, the programme equips apprentices with the skills and experience needed to build successful careers.”

“I would like to thank the Gibraltar Insurance Institute, Senate Insurance Brokers and our participating employers for their continued commitment to developing local talent and investing in Gibraltar's future workforce."

Applications are open until 12 noon on November 10, with applicants invited to submit their CV by email to apprenticeships@gibraltar.gov.gi.