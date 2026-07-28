Gibraltar joins Mediterranean youth academy in Morocco

Gibraltar recently took part in the sixth Mediterranean Academy for Youth in Assilah, Morocco, bringing together young people and organisations from across the region to promote dialogue, active citizenship and international cooperation.

The event followed an invitation from Yassine Isbouia, founder and president of the Mediterranean Forum for Youth, known as FOMEJE, and Morocco’s national coordinator for the No Hate Speech Movement.

This year’s academy included participants from Morocco, Egypt, Jordan and Finland, with a programme of workshops, seminars and collaborative activities focused on leadership, intercultural understanding and sustainable development.

Gibraltar’s participation formed part of the Government’s efforts to strengthen links with partners across the Strait and support educational, cultural and youth engagement.

The Minister for Developing Relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, Dr John Cortes, said: “"I am delighted that Gibraltar was invited to the 6th Mediterranean Academy for Youth. Initiatives such as this provide invaluable opportunities for young people from different countries and cultures to come together, exchange ideas and build lasting friendships based on mutual respect and shared values.”

“I would like to thank the Director of FOMEJE for the invitation and the warm hospitality extended to Gibraltar. We look forward to continuing this relationship and to developing new collaborative projects that will benefit young people in Gibraltar, Morocco and across the Mediterranean."

Mark Montovio, project coordinator for the ministry responsible for developing relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, attended the event.

Mr Montovio said: “The Academy demonstrated the tremendous value of creating opportunities for young people from different backgrounds to work together. It was particularly encouraging to see participants from Morocco, Egypt, Jordan and Finland engaging in meaningful dialogue and collaborative learning.”

“Gibraltar values the relationship that has been established with FOMEJE, and we look forward to discussing future projects that will further strengthen cooperation, cultural understanding and youth engagement between our organisations."