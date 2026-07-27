Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Instituto Cervantes ‘prepared’ to reopen Gibraltar centre ‘as soon as possible’ 

Archive image of the Instituto Cervantes in Gibraltar before it was closed.   Photo by Johnny Bugeja 

By Chronicle Staff
27th July 2026

Spain’s Instituto Cervantes has “everything prepared and studied” to reopen a branch in Gibraltar “as soon as possible”, included an allocated budget, its director said on Monday. 

Luis García Montero, who heads the Instituto Cervantes’ activities around the world, was speaking at the institute’s annual meeting in Jerez on Monday. 

The Cervantes Institute operated a centre in Gibraltar between 2011 and 2015, the product of the trilateral process and the Cordoba Agreement of 2006. 

It was shut by the hawkish Partido Popular Foreign Minister at the time, Jose Manuel Garcia Margallo, as part of a string of measures aimed at applying pressure on Gibraltar in 2015. 

At the time, Mr Margallo gloated: “The party is over.” 

Yesterday, Mr García said the Gibraltar centre had played “a very significant role” and become a cultural centre for dialogue between the Rock and the Campo de Gibraltar. 

It had also strengthened the teaching of Spanish in Gibraltar both for children and adults. 

“It carried out very important work,” Mr García said. 

“Unfortunately, the Cervantes centre in Gibraltar was closed because of political disagreements in the past, and we believe it should reopen because of everything it represents.” 

Mr Garcia said he found the new reality under provisional implementation of the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar “very interesting”. 

“Returning to a dialogue that transcends the border fence seems very interesting to me, and what I can tell you is that we have everything prepared and studied,” he said. 

“We have even included an allocation in this year’s budget to begin the process of opening the Gibraltar centre from the next academic year.” 

“But, of course, that decision does not depend solely on the Cervantes Institute. It also depends on the Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.” 

“What I can tell you is that we have submitted a proposal for it to reopen as soon as possible and that the next budget includes an allocation for its reopening.” 

Most Read

UK/Spain News

2.6 tonnes of cocaine seized in Atlantic, four arrests including Gibraltar resident

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Full planning application filed for new waste treatment facility 

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Local News

New entrance planned for St Bernard’s Hospital

Thu 23rd Jul, 2026

Local News

Two men jailed for importing cannabis worth £1.4m

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th July 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Former Royal Navy petty officer double murderer guilty of sex assaults in 1990s

27th July 2026

UK/Spain News
La Línea student achieves Cádiz province’s best exam results of 2025/26

27th July 2026

UK/Spain News
Port of Algeciras sees container traffic rise despite slight overall fall

27th July 2026

UK/Spain News
Labour inspector classifies Atlanterra fatal accident as most serious breach

27th July 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026