Gibraltar lecture at the Oxford Literary Festival 2026

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has confirmed that the Gibraltar Lecture will form part of the Oxford Literary Festival 2026.

The talk is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 and will feature Alison Larkin in conversation with the Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, at the Weston Lecture Theatre.

The event will focus on Ms Larkin’s book, Grief: A Comedy, which is described as an uplifting story about love after death and is based on her solo comedy show of the same name.

Ms Larkin is an award-winning comedian and producer. She performed at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles for three years and has acted on and off Broadway. She is also the author of The English American, an autobiographical novel about an adopted English woman who finds her birth parents in the United States.

Mr Santos said: “I am delighted to host the Gibraltar Lecture at the prestigious Oxford Literary Festival. My idea to re-introduce this lecture last year allows for a continued partnership between the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival and our longstanding relationship with the Oxford Literary Festival. It also supports our event led tourism strategy in promoting Visit Gibraltar and inviting UK residents to the Rock in November.”