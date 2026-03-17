Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar lecture at the Oxford Literary Festival 2026

By Chronicle Staff
17th March 2026

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has confirmed that the Gibraltar Lecture will form part of the Oxford Literary Festival 2026.

The talk is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 and will feature Alison Larkin in conversation with the Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, at the Weston Lecture Theatre.

The event will focus on Ms Larkin’s book, Grief: A Comedy, which is described as an uplifting story about love after death and is based on her solo comedy show of the same name.

Ms Larkin is an award-winning comedian and producer. She performed at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles for three years and has acted on and off Broadway. She is also the author of The English American, an autobiographical novel about an adopted English woman who finds her birth parents in the United States.

Mr Santos said: “I am delighted to host the Gibraltar Lecture at the prestigious Oxford Literary Festival. My idea to re-introduce this lecture last year allows for a continued partnership between the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival and our longstanding relationship with the Oxford Literary Festival. It also supports our event led tourism strategy in promoting Visit Gibraltar and inviting UK residents to the Rock in November.”

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty translated, but question mark hangs over April 10 start date 

Mon 16th Mar, 2026

Local News

Queen’s Hotel residents living in squalid conditions set for relocation

Mon 16th Mar, 2026

Local News

RGP logs £5.2m in fraud losses in Gib last year 

Mon 16th Mar, 2026

Local News

Plans submitted to transform pig farm into butterfly park

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Local News

RFA Lyme Bay sails from Gib amid Middle East crisis

Sun 15th Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Works in progress on new College site

17th March 2026

Local News
HMS Dragon stops in Gib for stores and personnel on its way to Eastern Med

17th March 2026

Local News
From Finland to ‘the edge of Europe’

17th March 2026

Local News
GHA urges students to check meningitis vaccinations after UK university cases

16th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026