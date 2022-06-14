Gibraltar meets C24 chair to explore deeper understanding of Gib’s position
Gibraltar’s delegation at the UN this week held a private meeting with the chair of the Committee of 24 on decolonisation in a bid to find ways ensure deeper understanding of the Rock’s longstanding aim to be removed from the UN’s list of colonies. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here