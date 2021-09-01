Gibraltar needs to ‘live with and beyond Covid’, says new Director of Public Health
Dr Helen Carter has today taken on the role as Gibraltar’s new Director of Public Health and signalled that the Rock’s future lies in learning to live with Covid-19 and staying alert not just to new variants of the virus, but to its wider impact on wellbeing. Dr Carter brings 20 years of experience in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here