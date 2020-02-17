Gibraltar signs agreement with JTI to combat illicit tobacco trade
HM Customs Gibraltar has entered into a new agreement to strengthen its efforts to tackle illicit tobacco activity on the Rock in order to “protect legitimate trade” and foster a “stable and transparent tobacco market”. Collector of Customs, John Rodriguez, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with international tobacco manufacturers, Japan Tobacco International. In the event...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here