Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Jul, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Tourist Board welcomes 10 summer students

By Chronicle Staff
7th July 2026

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has welcomed 10 students who will support its work across the tourism sector during the summer.

Most will work as Visitor Engagement Officers at locations with high visitor footfall, providing tourist information, directions and practical assistance.

They will also conduct tourist surveys on behalf of the Statistics Office and encourage visitors to take photographs for use across Visit Gibraltar’s digital platforms.

Other students will support the Tourist Board’s digital marketing team with content creation and the online promotion of Gibraltar as a destination.

The students completed a training programme during their first week to prepare them for their roles.

Some will this week promote photograph opportunities with the Tourist Board’s new ‘I Love Gib’ roaming sign, which will be placed at different locations around town.

Details of its future locations will be published on the ‘I Love Gib’ Facebook community page.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We are delighted to welcome these students to the Gibraltar Tourist Board for the summer period. Their involvement will provide valuable support across a number of important areas, from visitor engagement and tourist surveys to digital content creation and destination promotion."

The Tourist Board thanked the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Statistics Office and others involved in supporting the students’ training.

Most Read

Local News

46 years later, reflections on image that captured a closed border

Mon 6th Jul, 2026

Brexit

Treaty will ‘turn history on its head’, CM says

Mon 6th Jul, 2026

Local News

Spain completes Gibraltar’s ‘long overdue’ removal from tax haven blacklist

Sat 27th Jun, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Border plans take shape as Govt highlights new security measures

Wed 1st Jul, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th July 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
CM delivers final Budget ahead of 'greatest change' to local economy with treaty implementation

7th July 2026

Local News
CM sets out long-term plan to repay £500m facility, offers details on Sovereign Wealth Fund

7th July 2026

Local News
Treaty to be signed July 14 in Brussels

7th July 2026

Local News
Heather Adamson elected GFIA chair as association reflects on year of progress

7th July 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026