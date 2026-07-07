Gibraltar Tourist Board welcomes 10 summer students

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has welcomed 10 students who will support its work across the tourism sector during the summer.

Most will work as Visitor Engagement Officers at locations with high visitor footfall, providing tourist information, directions and practical assistance.

They will also conduct tourist surveys on behalf of the Statistics Office and encourage visitors to take photographs for use across Visit Gibraltar’s digital platforms.

Other students will support the Tourist Board’s digital marketing team with content creation and the online promotion of Gibraltar as a destination.

The students completed a training programme during their first week to prepare them for their roles.

Some will this week promote photograph opportunities with the Tourist Board’s new ‘I Love Gib’ roaming sign, which will be placed at different locations around town.

Details of its future locations will be published on the ‘I Love Gib’ Facebook community page.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We are delighted to welcome these students to the Gibraltar Tourist Board for the summer period. Their involvement will provide valuable support across a number of important areas, from visitor engagement and tourist surveys to digital content creation and destination promotion."

The Tourist Board thanked the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Statistics Office and others involved in supporting the students’ training.