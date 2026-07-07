Heather Adamson elected GFIA chair as association reflects on year of progress

Heather Adamson has been elected chair of the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association, succeeding Jonathan Garcia following the association’s annual general meeting on July 3.

The meeting, held at Hassans International Law Firm, also saw James Lasry elected deputy chair and Faith Howe re-elected as treasurer.

Danielle Curtis and Julian Pitaluga joined the executive committee.

Mr Garcia stepped down after two years as chair and almost a decade of involvement with GFIA.

Presenting his final chair’s report, he highlighted the development of a new website and marketing strategy, increased international engagement and a programme of technical events covering artificial intelligence, tokenisation and investment markets.

Mr Garcia said: "I am enormously proud of what this Association has accomplished - particularly over the last year. We are on the verge of launching a new GFIA website, backed by a new marketing strategy designed to give Gibraltar's voice greater reach and clarity internationally. Gibraltar is open, ambitious and ahead of the curve, and people are taking notice."

Members also heard about GFIA’s work with the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission on legislative and regulatory matters affecting the sector.

These included limited partnerships, banking and depositary requirements for investment funds and the Protected Cell Companies (Amendment) Bill 2026.

The association also launched a training programme for Gibraltar’s funds and investment management sector during the past year.

Committee heads provided updates on their areas of responsibility, with Ms Adamson outlining the Marketing Committee’s work to promote Gibraltar internationally through communications, industry engagement and thought leadership.

Ms Howe presented the association’s audited financial statements and thanked BDO Limited for its support in preparing the annual accounts.

The executive committee also recognised Joanne Rodriguez, who stepped down after several years of service but will continue to support the association.

Mr Garcia thanked the executive committee, committee members, volunteers, members and GFIA’s executive coordinators, Dream Team Limited, for their support during his tenure.

He said: "The relationship between industry and regulator here is one of Gibraltar's genuine competitive advantages. This sector does not wait for the world to settle before it acts. It moves, it adapts and it builds – and it does it together. I know that whoever takes over will carry that spirit forward. It has been an honour to serve an Association that I am genuinely proud to have been part of."

Under Ms Adamson’s leadership, GFIA said it would continue representing Gibraltar’s funds and investment industry, working with the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and delivering marketing, technical and training events for members.