Gibraltar ‘very much at start’ of road to net zero economy, CCC finds
A recently published report by the Independent Climate Change Committee (CCC) has found that Gibraltar “is still very much at the start” of the “journey” in tackling climate change and transforming the Rock into a net zero economy by 2045. The Climate Change Committee is an independent body largely made up of climate change experts...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here