Gibraltarian author Mark Sanchez contributes to new book

Gibraltarian author Mark Sanchez was one of the 22 authors invited to participate and contributed to the project with a piece entitled ‘Circularity’.

For their new book Circle Surface Sun, Vienna-based artists Eden and Stijn Lernout invited 22 authors from all the countries along the Mediterranean basin to write about the light in their region.

The two-part volume, published by the Schlebrügge publishing house, presents the texts in English translation and in their original languages, and is accompanied by a photo series by Irena Eden and Stijn Lernout on the subjects of sea and light.

The list of contrutors to the new volume reads almost as a ‘who’s who’ in Mediterrnaen writing and includes well-known names such as Igiaba Scego (Italy), Efe Murad (Turkey), Najwa Binshatwan (Libya), Kamel Riahi (Tunisia), Antoine Cassar (Malta), Dragane Tripković (Montenegro), Thomas Vinau (France), Valérie Cachard (Lebanon), Laura Ferrero (Spain), Anja Golob (Slovenia), Soukaina Habiballah (Morocco), Arian Leka (Albania), Mazen Maarouf (Palestine territories), Nora Nadjarian (Cyprus) and Olja Savičević (Croatia).