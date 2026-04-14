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Tue 14th Apr, 2026

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Features

Local baker wins gold at Salon Culinaire International in London

By Chronicle Staff
14th April 2026

Local baker Claudia Nastase won gold and Best in Class at the Salon Culinaire International at Excel London.

The competition featuring various categories had 1000 competitors, 100 judges, seven co-located events over three days.

Ms Nastase won gold in two categories: miniature exhibit and open class.

The event took place in early April and the International Salon Culinaire is one of the most prestigious chef competitions in the world.

For more than a century the competitions organised by Salon Culinaire International have been a platform for chefs of all levels, from aspiring young chefs in training to experienced professionals who have already established themselves in their culinary careers.

The competition offers the industry a platform to highlight the fantastic gastronomic skills that the hospitality industry has to offer.

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