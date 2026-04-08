Gib residents spared tight checks as Spain applies EES measures at border 

By Brian Reyes and Maria Jesus Corrales

There were mid-morning pedestrian queues at the border yesterday as non-EU citizens leaving Spain were asked to undergo biometric checks in line with the EU’s Entry/Exit System [EES] before being allowed to cross into Gibraltar.

The checks and queues, witnessed by Chronicle reporters, came just three days before the EES is due to come into full force across the EU after a year-long phased introduction.

Gibraltar residents were allowed through without having to undergo the tighter controls, suggesting Spanish immigration officials were applying the substance of the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar even prior to April 10, as anticipated.

Over the weekend, Spanish officials also declined to stamp the passports of some Gibraltar residents who were heading further afield than the Campo area for the Easter break, as has been the case until now.

That raised concern as to what might happen if a person is stopped without a Schengen entry stamp in an area where, unlike in the Campo, treaty developments are not as closely followed.

The Gibraltar Government has said it has received assurances that Gibraltar residents will be exempted from EES checks in the interim period to July 15, the new date that the treaty is expected to enter provisional implementation.

But there has not yet been formal confirmation that this is the case, raising some concern and uncertainty for those crossing the border.

Despite repeated requests for clarification over the past week, neither the European Commission nor the Spanish Government have formally stated how they will handle EES implementation at the border.

The Gibraltar Government too did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

The developments at the border come two days before Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares is due to make a statement and take questions on the treaty in the Spanish parliament, first before the Congress on Thursday, later before the Senate the following day.

A Spanish Government source suggested Mr Albares could clarify the border situation during that intervention.

On Tuesday during a Government questions’ session in the Senate, Mr Albares was given a foretaste of what he might expect on Thursday from Spanish opposition parties.

He was told by the Partido Popular that Spain’s foreign policy had been moulded to suit the Government’s political agenda and that Spain had lost international respect, including Brussels taking decisions on Gibraltar.

Mr Albares countered that Spain had taken a principled position on issues such as the Iran war and had gained respect as a result, urging opposition parties to ensure their respective groups in the European Parliament backed the treaty when it came to ratification.

He added that the PP, while attacking the Spanish Government, had failed to acknowledge the grave international situation caused by US President Trump’s threat to wipe out “a whole civilisation” as his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz drew closer.

“How different this government to the [PP] government that led Spain during the illegal war on Iraq,” he said.

Separately, Vox’s spokesperson in the Congress, Pepa Rodríguez de Millán, harshly attacked the Gibraltar agreement during a press conference on Tuesday.

The far-right party is firmly opposed to the treaty because it believes it represents a historic surrender of sovereignty by Spain.

Ms Millán told reporters that the Spanish Government had “given up claiming Spanish sovereignty” over the Rock, adding Gibraltar was moving toward greater legal and economic integration within the framework of the EU.

According to Vox, this is a process that “consolidates and legitimises the United Kingdom’s occupation”.