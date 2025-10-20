Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltarian re-elected as Chair of Citizens Advice International

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2025

The Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Bureau Gibraltar, Pili Rodriguez, has been unanimously re-elected as Chair of Citizens Advice International (CAI) during the organisation’s Annual General Meeting held in Prague, Czech Republic.

Ms Rodriguez, who has held the position for several years, will continue to lead the international body, which promotes the provision of free, impartial and confidential advice to the public through independent, non-governmental organisations worldwide.

Citizens Advice Gibraltar operates under the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism and provides advice and information to the public on a wide range of personal, social and economic issues.

Following her re-election, Ms Rodriguez said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be serving Citizens Advice International for several years as Chair. This continued support reflects confidence in my leadership, advocacy, and dedication to strengthening the organisation’s global mission, giving clients a voice.”

Deputy Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Gibraltar, Ivan Cruz, continues to serve as a Council Member of CAI. He said: “This event has given Gibraltar the opportunity to discuss the innovations and initiatives that CAB has developed for the community locally, and it is very gratifying to see other larger jurisdictions emulating them.”

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, congratulated Ms Rodriguez on her re-election.

Mr Santos said: “This recognition reflects not only her dedication and leadership but also the outstanding work being carried out by Citizens Advice Gibraltar.”

“The team’s commitment to ensuring access to impartial and confidential advice for all is a credit to Gibraltar, and we are proud that their efforts are being recognised on the international stage.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Three Gibraltarian women embark on life-changing Washington leadership program 

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Local News

DPC greenlights Queen’s Gate Waters development

Thu 16th Oct, 2025

Local News

Complainant trusted police officer accused of attempted rape, court hears

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Customs recovers 99 petrol containers after sea pursuit

20th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltarian street names installed to celebrate multilingualism and cultural identity

20th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltar set to mark World Polio Day with local event and purple lighting of Moorish Castle

20th October 2025

Local News
Supported Needs and Disability Office attends European Accessibility Summit in Brussels

20th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025