Gibraltarian re-elected as Chair of Citizens Advice International

The Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Bureau Gibraltar, Pili Rodriguez, has been unanimously re-elected as Chair of Citizens Advice International (CAI) during the organisation’s Annual General Meeting held in Prague, Czech Republic.

Ms Rodriguez, who has held the position for several years, will continue to lead the international body, which promotes the provision of free, impartial and confidential advice to the public through independent, non-governmental organisations worldwide.

Citizens Advice Gibraltar operates under the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism and provides advice and information to the public on a wide range of personal, social and economic issues.

Following her re-election, Ms Rodriguez said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be serving Citizens Advice International for several years as Chair. This continued support reflects confidence in my leadership, advocacy, and dedication to strengthening the organisation’s global mission, giving clients a voice.”

Deputy Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Gibraltar, Ivan Cruz, continues to serve as a Council Member of CAI. He said: “This event has given Gibraltar the opportunity to discuss the innovations and initiatives that CAB has developed for the community locally, and it is very gratifying to see other larger jurisdictions emulating them.”

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, congratulated Ms Rodriguez on her re-election.

Mr Santos said: “This recognition reflects not only her dedication and leadership but also the outstanding work being carried out by Citizens Advice Gibraltar.”

“The team’s commitment to ensuring access to impartial and confidential advice for all is a credit to Gibraltar, and we are proud that their efforts are being recognised on the international stage.”