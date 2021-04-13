Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out
EuroCity’s Carrara, ‘the tallest building in Gibraltar’, tops out at 21 storeys tall, with uninterrupted views of the Rock and the Strait. Media were invited to the roof of ‘Carrara’, as it is the first of three towers to celebrate its structural completion. Developers told the Chronicle the Carrara building is currently the tallest in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here