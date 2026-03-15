GibYellow launches 2026 awards

The GibYellow Awards 2026 were officially launched this week, marking the start of a new annual initiative celebrating Gibraltar’s business community.

The awards, hosted by GibYellow as a fully not-for-profit initiative, will culminate in a black-tie gala evening on July 1, 2026, which will be broadcast live on GBC. All profits from the event will be donated to Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

Michelle Tavares, Managing Director of GibYellow, outlined the vision behind the awards: “The GibYellow Awards are about giving the public a genuine voice in recognising the businesses that shape our everyday lives.”

“Every winner will be chosen by public vote. This is about community pride, transparency, and celebrating excellence across Gibraltar.”

The awards will feature a dual structure, combining public-voted categories with a number of industry-recognised awards supported by professional and civic organisations, including the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and The Round Table / 41 Club.

Representatives from supporting organisations highlighted the collaborative nature of the initiative.

Kim Chang from the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses said: “We are proud to support an initiative that celebrates hard work, innovation and service within Gibraltar’s business community.”

“The Awards reflect the importance of recognising excellence while maintaining fairness and integrity.”

Public nominations opened today at awards.gi, where members of the public can nominate businesses across categories including customer service, retail, hospitality and community impact.

The nomination phase will run for six weeks. The top five businesses in each public category will then progress to a final round of public voting.

The July 1 gala will bring together business leaders, ministers, dignitaries and members of the wider community for a live televised celebration of enterprise and achievement in Gibraltar.

Ms Tavares said the initiative had been designed as a long-term annual event aimed at strengthening community engagement and recognising businesses across different sectors.

“This is not a one-off event.”

“We are building something that will grow in stature year after year, an occasion where Gibraltar comes together to celebrate the businesses that make a difference.”

Businesses and members of the public are encouraged to visit awards.gi to submit nominations and learn more about the awards framework and voting process.