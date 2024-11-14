‘Go Vegan’ author to host plant-based lunch and talk on new book
A new book on veganism, Go Vegan by Marlene Watson-Tara, delves into the health benefits, environmental impact, and ethical foundations of a plant-based diet. Ms Watson-Tara will host a vegan lunch this Saturday between 12pm to 3pm at the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club as part of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival 2024. Attendees will...
