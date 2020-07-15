Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Govt and GSD clash over cross-border requests on traffic offences

By Cristina Cavilla
15th July 2020

The Gibraltar Government and GSD clashed in Parliament yesterday over what the Opposition described as “the disparity in approaches” between Gibraltar and Spain to penalising foreign-plated vehicles for traffic violations. This comes after Government statistics revealed that Spain had, since 2017, made 8,627 requests to Gibraltar’s authorities for information on Gibraltar residents who had allegedly...

