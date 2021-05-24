Govt committed to dementia strategy rollout after Covid pandemic, Parliament told
The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, told Parliament last week that the Gibraltar Government will continue to “further develop” its dementia strategy as routine healthcare “restarts” after the Covid-19 pandemic. The question was tabled by Together Gibraltar leader Marlene Hassan Nahon, who asked for a timeline on this rollout after it was held back by...
