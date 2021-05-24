Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th May, 2021

Local News

Govt committed to dementia strategy rollout after Covid pandemic, Parliament told

By Priya Gulraj
24th May 2021

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, told Parliament last week that the Gibraltar Government will continue to “further develop” its dementia strategy as routine healthcare “restarts” after the Covid-19 pandemic. The question was tabled by Together Gibraltar leader Marlene Hassan Nahon, who asked for a timeline on this rollout after it was held back by...

