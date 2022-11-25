Govt in talks with GHA Director General to extend contract
The Gibraltar Government is in talks with Professor Patrick Geoghegan, the Director General of the GHA, with a view to extending his contract, Parliament was told on Wednesday. Prof Geoghegan was appointed in December 2021 on an 18-month contract to lead a process of reform at the GHA. "The Government would like to extend the...
