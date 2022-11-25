Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Nov, 2022

Govt in talks with GHA Director General to extend contract

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th November 2022

The Gibraltar Government is in talks with Professor Patrick Geoghegan, the Director General of the GHA, with a view to extending his contract, Parliament was told on Wednesday. Prof Geoghegan was appointed in December 2021 on an 18-month contract to lead a process of reform at the GHA. "The Government would like to extend the...

