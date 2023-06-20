Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Jun, 2023

Govt mulls ban on single-use disposal vapes amid concern over use by youngsters

By Priya Gulraj
20th June 2023

The Gibraltar Government is considering banning the importation of disposable plastic vapes, the Minister for the Environment and Education, Dr John Cortes, told Parliament on Tuesday. He also said Gibraltar may have a “higher” percentage of vaping among teenagers on the Rock  in comparison to other European countries and the United Kingdom, where it has...

