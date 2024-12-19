Govt says Westside School offers safe learning environment, despite NASUWT concerns
The Gibraltar Government has reassured parents, pupils and the wider community that Westside School offers a safe learning environment, following concerns raised by teachers’ union NASUWT. In a statement, the Government said it is committed to ongoing engagement with the union and that it does not consider there to be a threat of industrial action...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here