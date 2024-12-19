Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Dec, 2024

Govt says Westside School offers safe learning environment, despite NASUWT concerns

By Nathan Barcio
19th December 2024

The Gibraltar Government has reassured parents, pupils and the wider community that Westside School offers a safe learning environment, following concerns raised by teachers’ union NASUWT. In a statement, the Government said it is committed to ongoing engagement with the union and that it does not consider there to be a threat of industrial action...

