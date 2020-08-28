Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Aug, 2020

Govt ‘strongly recommends’ masks for older pupils and teachers in school common areas

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
28th August 2020

By Brian Reyes and Gabriella Peralta The Gibraltar Government said on Friday it was “strongly recommending” that children aged over 11 and their teachers wear masks in corridors and common areas in schools. The statement, made by Education Minister Dr John Cortes during a live discussion chaired by Ros Astengo on Radio Gibraltar, represented a...

