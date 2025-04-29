Govt, Unite and refuse collectors reach ‘generational’ agreement

The Gibraltar Government, Unite the Union and refuse collectors have reached agreement on new terms for public sector refuse collection services, adopting a revised model to address current needs now and into the future.

The “generational” agreement ensures the continuation of vital services in the public sector while introducing a more modern and efficient approach to waste management.

It aims to “reconceptualise and streamline” refuse collection, update “outdated” processes and deliver substantial savings for the taxpayer, No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

It also means Gibraltar will avoid the kind of challenges faced by UK cities such as Birmingham, where refuse has piled up as refuse workers take strike action in a bitter dispute over pay.

The Gibraltar Government estimates there will be annual savings of between £700,000 and £900,000 depending on any cover required, largely as a result of a reduction in headcount.

At present each lorry carries four refuse collectors and a driver, while under the new model, this will be reduced to three refuse collectors and a driver.

The established complement at Gibraltar Industrial Cleaners from 45 to 35 employees, with earnings unaffected and a drop in long-weekend shifts from 11 to six.

The revised model also includes a change in collection times, with one at 8pm and another at 11pm instead of 5am, addressing noise complaints about early-morning collections.

The routes will be changed from five to four, increasing the number of collections per truck on every route, and there will also be a “hotspot collection” after 1am to dispose of refuse from restaurants.

“The routes and timings have been agreed after consultation with the workers and Unite, with whom we have had between 10 to 15 meetings in the past few months, ironing out all of their concerns and finding compromises that secure their jobs and the service provided to the community,” a spokesperson for the Government said.

The changes will become effective from June 1.

Last November, workers at GIC demonstrated outside No.6 Convent Place to demand clarity from the Government amid rumours that the refuse collection service was to be privatised.

“This agreement not only safeguards refuse collection services and the wellbeing of GIC workers but also generates substantial savings for the taxpayer,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said in a statement.

“It is the result of a detailed consultation process, mutual goodwill, and a shared commitment to creating a system that works for both workers and the public.”

“I am very proud of the work done by the Government and Unite the Union in delivering this agreement, which will provide for benefits across the board and has enabled us to take matters forward generationally in the context of the collection of refuse in Gibraltar.”

Unite the Union Branch Coordinating Official, Christian Duo, added: “Our aim throughout this negotiation has been to protect and preserve quality public sector employment, not just for today’s workforce, but for future generations.”

“We recognise the significant challenges we faced, particularly in light of the potential privatisation of the service.”

“I would like to thank the GIC shop stewards, the working group, and all members for their trust and support in following my lead.”

“Together, we have worked constructively to achieve a win-win outcome for all parties involved.”