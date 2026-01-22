Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GSD welcomes new GHA director general

Dr Paul Bosio.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd January 2026

The GSD has congratulated Dr Paul Bosio on his appointment as Director General of the GHA and welcomed him back to Gibraltar.

In a statement, the party described Dr Bosio’s background as an important asset for the Rock.

The shadow minister for health and justice Joelle Ladislaus said: ““Dr Bosio’s extensive experience in clinical governance, risk management, operational performance and productivity, hospital administration, and public healthcare delivery, alongside his significant clinical experience provides Gibraltar with a substantial asset. Our healthcare professionals have shown great resilience in recent years in the face of a worldwide pandemic and numerous restructures of the GHA. Having a Gibraltarian at the head of our healthcare authority should bring an important dimension in terms of knowledge and appreciation of our local culture to the role of Director General, the value of which can’t be underestimated.”

The opposition wished Dr Bosio “all the best in his new role”.

