GVC warns of redundancies amid VIP restructure
Local online gaming firm GVC has this week announced a restructure within its VIP customer care team in Gibraltar that could result in redundancies. The Chronicle understands some 60 customer services representatives were informed of the company’s decision earlier this week and told their roles are “at risk.” This comes as GVC adopts the Betting...
