Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Halfway house application puts spotlight on planning process, and enduring stigma

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
18th December 2020

A planning application for a “halfway house” for people recovering from mental health problems raised questions about enduring stigma in society during a discussion at the Development and Planning Commission on Thursday. It also put a spotlight on the way in which a residential property had been converted into a care facility without first going...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Minister says negotiators have ‘a duty’ to agree a deal on Gib frontier mobility

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Local News

Over 300 hampers ready for those in need

Wed 16th Dec, 2020

Local News

Rock welcomes Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton

Fri 11th Dec, 2020

Local News

Waterport Power Station is decommissioned

Thu 17th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Emotional moment as families receive ‘God send’ Christmas hampers

18th December 2020

Brexit
Brexit deal for Gib ‘a few small phrases’ away, CM says

18th December 2020

Opinion & Analysis
A cheerful dose of Pepe this Christmas, keeping our local traditions alive

18th December 2020

Features
Louis Triay awarded Guinness World Record for longest career as a lawyer

17th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020