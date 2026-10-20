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Tue 20th Oct, 2026

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Features

Halloween and midterm cultural programme returns to Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) is organising a Halloween and midterm cultural programme this October, with a series of workshops, storytelling sessions and other activities for children and adults. 

The children’s programme begins on October 24 with a free spooky storytelling session at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, at City Hall, at 11am. The event forms part of the Youth Saturdays programme and will include interactive art activities. Booking is required. 

On October 27, a creepy crafty puppet-making workshop will take place at GEMA Gallery at 11am. Led by artist Shane Dalmedo, the session will give children the opportunity to make spooky puppets. Tickets cost £5. 

Kitchen Studios will host two workshops at GEMA Gallery on October 28. A lantern workshop for families will take place at 2pm, followed by a murder mystery workshop at 5.30pm. Tickets cost £5 and £10 respectively and are available through Gibkitchen.com. 

The children’s programme concludes on October 29 with a Halloween storytelling session at GEMA at 11am. The session, titled Frights and Fairytale Fables, will include a themed goodie bag for each participant. Fancy dress is encouraged, and tickets cost £5. 

The adult programme includes a creative writing workshop at BOOKGem on October 20, from 6pm to 8pm. Writer Jackie Anderson will lead the session, drawing on her first non-fiction book Myth, Monster, Murderer and her literary experience to explore storytelling, structure, plot development, atmosphere and character creation. Tickets cost £10. 

The programme concludes with a Culture Crawl of the south end of Main Street on October 29, from 6pm to 8pm. Led by Dr Ryan Asquez and Davina Barbara, the walk will explore local history, heritage and street art, focusing on the darker and more mysterious side of the area. Tickets cost £15, with participants meeting at BOOKGem. 

Tickets for GCS events are available through BuyTickets.gi 

For further information, the GCS Development Unit can be contacted by email at development@culture.gov.gi 

 

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