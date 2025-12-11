Hassans donates £5,000 to Young Enterprise Gibraltar

Hassans has renewed its financial backing for Young Enterprise Gibraltar with a £5,000 donation as part of the firm’s ongoing support for youth development in Gibraltar.

Managing Partner Javier Chincotta and CEO Mark Okes-Voysey presented Young Enterprise Gibraltar chairman Carlos Garcia and deputy chairman Sean Federico with a cheque for £5,000.

The donation continues more than a decade of support by Hassans for Young Enterprise programmes, which the firm has backed for over 10 years.

Mr Chincotta said: “The firm’s involvement in Young Enterprise Gibraltar is more than just writing a cheque; Hassans’ professionals serve as business advisers and mentors to student teams, offering guidance on business plans, legal structure, and commercial viability. They also act as judges during the final stages of the Young Enterprise Gibraltar flagship programme, the Company Programme, evaluating ideas, interviewing finalists, and selecting winners. It’s a commitment we take seriously because it directly shapes Gibraltar’s future talent.”

Mr Okes-Voysey added: “Young Enterprise is incredibly important to the Gibraltar community. It provides the framework within which we can help build entrepreneurial confidence from a young age, connect students with real business professionals, and give them hands-on experience that traditional schooling alone can’t provide. The programme drives innovation and proudly showcases Gibraltar’s young talent on the international stage.”

And Mr Garcia concluded: “Young Enterprise Gibraltar is very grateful for the continued support of Hassans of the Young Enterprise programmes which cover and support students from as young eight right through to 18.”

Throughout 2025, the Hassans and the Hassans Charitable Trust have supported more than 30 charities, both locally and internationally, through direct financial contributions and by assisting individuals and organisations with their fundraising initiatives.