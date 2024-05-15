High-level meeting in Brussels fuels hope for treaty breakthrough
By Brian Reyes in Brussels Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future will be discussed during a high-level meeting in Brussels today that has fuelled speculation of an imminent breakthrough in treaty negotiations spanning over two years. European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo...
