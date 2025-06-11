Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Breaking News Local News

Historic agreement on the future relationship between EU and UK on Gibraltar reached

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Maros Sefcovic the EU commissioner overseeing the talks for the Commission, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. Photo: @FabianPicardo/X

By Chronicle Staff
11th June 2025

A historic agreement on the future relationship between EU and UK on Gibraltar has been reached.

The UK has agreed to a fluid border between Gibraltar and Spain, which will not require checks on people crossing, the UK Government said, clearing the way to finalise a post-Brexit deal with the EU.

There will be dual border control checks for arrivals by air at Gibraltar airport, carried out by Gibraltar and Spanish officials.

Spanish officials will take responsibility for the Schengen Area in a model that mirrors French police operating in London’s St Pancras station.

The deal also secures an arrangement for goods and customs to enter Gibraltar across the land border.

Talks on rules governing the border have been ongoing since Britain left the European Union in 2020.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the agreement was a “breakthrough” after years of uncertainty and that the UK’s commitment to Gibraltar “remains as solid as the Rock itself”.

Mr Lammy held talks with Gibraltar’s leaders, members of the opposition and the business community before leaving the British overseas territory to head to Brussels on Wednesday morning.

"This government inherited a situation from the last government which put Gibraltar’s economy and way of life under threat. Today’s breakthrough delivers a practical solution after years of uncertainty," he said.

“Alongside the Government of Gibraltar, we have a reached an agreement which protects British sovereignty, supports Gibraltar’s economy and allows businesses to plan for the long-term once again.

“I thank the Chief Minister and his Government for their tireless dedication throughout the negotiations. The UK’s commitment to Gibraltar remains as solid as the Rock itself.”

Chief minister Fabian Picardo has called the deal a “historic agreement”.

“An agreement for the future relationship between the EU and the UK in relation to Gibraltar is now a reality. It is a historic agreement,” Mr Picardo posted on X.

This was echoed by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

In a statement Mr Picardo said he was delighted to have finalised a conclusive political agreement which will bring legal certainty to the people of Gibraltar, its businesses and to those across the region who rely on stability at the frontier.

“I have worked hand in glove with the UK government throughout this negotiation to deliver the deal Gibraltar wants and needs – one that will protect future generations of British Gibraltarians and does not in any way affect our British sovereignty," M Picardo said.

“Now is the time to look beyond the arguments of the past and towards a time of renewed cooperation and understanding. Now the deal is done, it’s time to finalise the Treaty.”

"As the only UK overseas territory which shares a border with the EU, today’s political agreement provides a practical solution for the unique situation faced by the people of Gibraltar whose livelihoods depend on a fluid border."

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen has welcomed the deal.

In a post on X, she said: “It safeguards the integrity of Schengen and the Single Market, while ensuring stability, legal certainty and prosperity for the region.”

This post was last updated at 5.38pm. Check back later for more updates.

Most Read

Brexit

High expectation as Foreign Secretary visits Gib ahead of Brussels treaty meeting, negotiations ongoing

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Amid mounting expectation of treaty breakthrough, Commission again removes Gibraltar from high-risk list

Tue 10th Jun, 2025

Brexit

UK/EU treaty ‘closer than ever’, Arias-Vasquez says

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Local News

Europa Point Café seeks permission to expand amid growing demand

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Local News

For Joe Gingell, new evacuee series is a success

Tue 10th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Start-Up Hubs initiative launched to support Gibraltar entrepreneurs

11th June 2025

Local News
Parental leave legislation could be announced later this year, Santos says

11th June 2025

Brexit
Amid mounting expectation of treaty breakthrough, Commission again removes Gibraltar from high-risk list

10th June 2025

Local News
Heritage summer camp returns for 2025

10th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025