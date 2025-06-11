Historic agreement on the future relationship between EU and UK on Gibraltar reached

A historic agreement on the future relationship between EU and UK on Gibraltar has been reached.

The UK has agreed to a fluid border between Gibraltar and Spain, which will not require checks on people crossing, the UK Government said, clearing the way to finalise a post-Brexit deal with the EU.

There will be dual border control checks for arrivals by air at Gibraltar airport, carried out by Gibraltar and Spanish officials.

Spanish officials will take responsibility for the Schengen Area in a model that mirrors French police operating in London’s St Pancras station.

The deal also secures an arrangement for goods and customs to enter Gibraltar across the land border.

Talks on rules governing the border have been ongoing since Britain left the European Union in 2020.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the agreement was a “breakthrough” after years of uncertainty and that the UK’s commitment to Gibraltar “remains as solid as the Rock itself”.

Mr Lammy held talks with Gibraltar’s leaders, members of the opposition and the business community before leaving the British overseas territory to head to Brussels on Wednesday morning.

"This government inherited a situation from the last government which put Gibraltar’s economy and way of life under threat. Today’s breakthrough delivers a practical solution after years of uncertainty," he said.

“Alongside the Government of Gibraltar, we have a reached an agreement which protects British sovereignty, supports Gibraltar’s economy and allows businesses to plan for the long-term once again.

“I thank the Chief Minister and his Government for their tireless dedication throughout the negotiations. The UK’s commitment to Gibraltar remains as solid as the Rock itself.”

Chief minister Fabian Picardo has called the deal a “historic agreement”.

“An agreement for the future relationship between the EU and the UK in relation to Gibraltar is now a reality. It is a historic agreement,” Mr Picardo posted on X.

This was echoed by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

In a statement Mr Picardo said he was delighted to have finalised a conclusive political agreement which will bring legal certainty to the people of Gibraltar, its businesses and to those across the region who rely on stability at the frontier.

“I have worked hand in glove with the UK government throughout this negotiation to deliver the deal Gibraltar wants and needs – one that will protect future generations of British Gibraltarians and does not in any way affect our British sovereignty," M Picardo said.

“Now is the time to look beyond the arguments of the past and towards a time of renewed cooperation and understanding. Now the deal is done, it’s time to finalise the Treaty.”

"As the only UK overseas territory which shares a border with the EU, today’s political agreement provides a practical solution for the unique situation faced by the people of Gibraltar whose livelihoods depend on a fluid border."

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen has welcomed the deal.

In a post on X, she said: “It safeguards the integrity of Schengen and the Single Market, while ensuring stability, legal certainty and prosperity for the region.”

This post was last updated at 5.38pm. Check back later for more updates.