US submarine sails from Gibraltar after short visit

Photos and video courtesy of David Parody.

A US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine sailed from Gibraltar on Tuesday morning after a short stop.

The vessel arrived on Sunday evening under heavy armed escort and berthed on the South Mole in HM Naval Base Gibraltar, which was sealed off with a boom throughout the visit.

A 200m exclusion zone was also in place.

The Ohio-class submarine sailed from the Rock much as it arrived, escorted by vessels from the Gibraltar Squadron, the Gibraltar Defence Police and a specialist unit of Royal Marines tasked with fleet protection.

On Monday, the US Navy confirmed the visit to Gibraltar but did not identify the submarine.

“The port visit demonstrates US capability, flexibility, and continuing commitment to its NATO allies,” US Sixth Fleet Public Affairs said in a statement.

“Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines are undetectable launch platforms for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the US with its most survivable leg of the nuclear triad.”

Local ship spotters speculated that the submarine was the USS Alaska.

Ohio-class submarines can patrol continuously as a key element of the US nuclear deterrence force and are designed specifically for stealth and the precise delivery of nuclear warheads, though some have been converted to carry up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Vessels of this type rarely surface after leaving port and the submarine’s presence in Gibraltar sends a clear signal about capability and underscores the Rock’s strategic role for the UK and its allies.

It is standard practice for the MOD to routinely authorise requests from a limited number of allies and partners to access UK bases, but details are rarely confirmed.

“For operational security reasons, we do not comment on foreign nations’ military operations, including their use of our bases," an MOD spokesperson said.