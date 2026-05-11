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Mon 11th May, 2026

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Local News

US Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar

Photos by David Parody

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2026

A US Navy Ohio-class nuclear powered ballistic missile submarine sailed into Gibraltar on Sunday under heavy armed escort.

The vessel was met in the Strait of Gibraltar and escorted into port by vessels from the Gibraltar Squadron, the Gibraltar Defence Police and a team of Royal Marines who specialise in fleet protection duties.

The submarine was assisted by two tugs as it came alongside the berths at the South Mole.

As is standard practice with submarine operations, the Ministry of Defence made no comment about the submarine's arrival or the purpose and duration of its visit.

Although there was no confirmation, ship spotters speculated that the vessel was the USS Alaska.

Ohio-class submarines are designed specifically for stealth and the precise delivery of nuclear warheads, though some have been converted to carry up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

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